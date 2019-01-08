TWIN FALLS — Volunteers from across Idaho will be honored at the Idaho Brightest Stars award ceremony at 6 p.m. Jan. 16 in the Simplot Ballroom at Boise State University’s Student Union Building, 1700 University Drive, Boise. The ceremony is open to the public.
Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, will hand out awards in seven categories to honor Idahoans who volunteered in 2018 — individual, business, student, senior citizen, teacher/professor, nonprofit/civic organization and veteran.
Idahoans throughout the state submitted nominations, and a panel of community reviewers made the final selection.
This event is one way Serve Idaho recognizes the considerable time and effort Idahoans contribute to making their communities better.
For information or to find volunteer opportunities near you, go to ServeIdaho.org.
