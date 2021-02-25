Virtual career fair available to job seekers now

TWIN FALLS — Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the Times-News and owner of 76 daily news organizations across the country, will host a nationwide virtual career fair that started Wednesday and runs through March 7.
More than 380 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair. There are nine businesses from northern Nevada and southern Idaho taking part in the event, including featured companies Sun Valley & Humboldt General Hospital.
“As our region emerges from the grips of a pandemic, it's essential that we empower employers with the ability to reach the highly capable workforce of northern Nevada and southern Idaho," said Matt Sandberg, publisher of the Times-News and the Elko Daily Free Press. "With in-person events restricted, our Anywhere Career Fair creates a unique opportunity to interact with the region’s top employers while keeping you and your family safe.”
Those seeking new employment opportunities who would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com.