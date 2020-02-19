TWIN FALLS — An $8 million apartment complex downtown is still a possibility after the Urban Renewal Agency directed staff Wednesday to temporarily hold onto a small piece of property that the hopeful developers say is critical for the project.
The URA owns three empty lots on Shoshone Street South. The initial plan was to sell all of those lots to one buyer, but the agency rejected proposals when it became clear that two separate, but non-conflicting, ideas for the property were feasible.
Todd Blass, owner of the Wells Fargo building, would like to use two of the lots — 4 and 5 — for employee parking. Developers Paul Kenny and Peter Candy want lot 17 as part of their 94-unit apartment building plan. The URA directed staff Wednesday to begin setting up a sealed bid process for lots 4 and 5 — Blass and others will be able to bid on that parcel — and hold off on putting lot 17 out to bid. The URA has to go through a competitive bidding process when it sells properties.
Kenny and Candy say lot 17 is a must for their apartment complex, which would be along Third Avenue between Shoshone Street and Hansen Street. The new apartments would help the URA achieve one of its primary goals: Creating more housing downtown.
Candy has repeatedly asked the URA to hold onto lot 17. He has said at multiple URA meetings that having lot 17 is a must for the apartment building because without it, the site for the planned apartments won’t be rectangular. Candy says only a rectangular site will allow for 94 units, and with fewer units, the plan might not make financial sense.
Even if Kenny and Candy eventually buy lot 17, that purchase alone won’t trigger construction for the major housing development. The rest of the land Kenny and Candy plan to build on is owned by Emilee Golay.
The two developers want the URA to buy that property from Golay. The price tag could be in the $425,000 range. Candy says if the URA buys that piece he would then complete the entitlements process — ensuring he had approval from government entities to build on that site — and be ready to start construction.
Candy said after he had all of the necessary approvals to build, the URA could either give him and Kenny the property, or the developers could refund the URA’s purchase.
URA Councilman Rudy Ashenbrener said that buying a $425,000 piece of property, even if the URA has the cash to do it, would be risky. There’s a chance the URA could buy the property, then never see new apartments become a reality on the spot.
“I have a concern that we would be on the hook for that property without any guarantee (that you would develop it),” Ashenbrener said. “Basically we buy the property for you to get your entitlements so you don’t have to be on the hook for it.”
Candy noted that he and Kenny could still potentially buy the property directly from Golay, but even if the URA chooses not to buy the Golay property, lot 17 is essential.
