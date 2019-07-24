TWIN FALLS — The Second avenues could see some changes.
The Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency is looking at traffic patterns on the Second avenues. What ends up happening on those roads will depend on the results of a traffic study and stakeholder input, but the general plan now is to make the streets more like Main Avenue.
“We just want to implement certain traffic calming measures,” URA Executive Director Nathan Murray said.
Right now, neither Second avenue bears much aesthetic similarity to Main Avenue. The avenues aren’t especially friendly for pedestrians looking to cross, either.
The URA might look into adding more bulb outs — those are the pedestrian peninsulas that jut into some Twin Falls intersections — and angled parking.
“I think you create a safer street environment,” Murray said of the possible changes. “It’s more pleasant to walk on.” In order to improve the area for pedestrians, you have to know where pedestrians cross. Information from the study could provide information on how and where to add or improve crosswalks.
Making the avenues more pedestrian friendly could increase foot traffic and help out businesses, which Murray said is a goal.
Changing speed limits is unlikely, but not out of the question. Vehicles travel a lot faster on the Second avenues than they do on Main.
“If we were to add angled parking, I think naturally cars would just slow down more,” Murray said.
The URA can’t make changes to the Second avenues on a whim.
The roads are under the jurisdiction of the Idaho Transportation Department. The traffic study will give the URA hard data that it can then present to the ITD, which would then likely grant approval for the changes.
The URA will hold a meeting for stakeholders, about the proposed traffic study, at City Hall on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.