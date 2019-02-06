TWIN FALLS — Shopko says it will be closing its store in the Magic Valley Mall later this year.
In a list of store closures online, the Shopko at 1649 Pole Line Road E. is slated to have its last day of business May 12. The company had initially posted a list of around 100 closing stores in mid-January, and the Twin Falls store was not among them.
Shopko then added another 139 store closures on Wednesday as it restructures after filing for bankruptcy, a company spokesman told the Times-News. The company at one point had more than 360 stores in 26 states, but plans to go forward with around 120.
“It became more apparent to us that in order to find someone that would be willing to buy us, we would need to operate in a smaller footprint,” spokesman Tucker Elcock said.
The decision to close the Twin Falls store would have been made using a variety of factors, including competition and the numbers of stores in the region, he said. The store will begin a liquidation sale shortly.
Only five stores in Idaho were included on the go-forward list as of Wednesday.
The Twin Falls Shopko’s closing will be yet another big change for the Magic Valley Mall, which last year said goodbye to anchor stores Macy's and Sears — with Macy’s closing in March and Sears in early April.
The former Macy's location since became home to a Hobby Lobby in September, and the Sears location is under contract for another retailer yet to be announced, a mall official previously told the Times-News.
Meanwhile, the Magic Valley Mall in October completed a nearly $3 million remodel, which added several indoor “parks” and replaced its floors and furnishings. Woodbury Corp. Regional Manager Brent White had told the Times-News the mall was looking forward to a new era where it would no longer be 80-percent retail, but have more entertainment and dining options.
Most recently, the mall celebrated a major milestone with the opening of Olive Garden in January. The company has been trying to recruit the restaurant for years.
White had not returned calls for comment about Shopko’s closing by Wednesday evening.
