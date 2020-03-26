Update: Blaine County GoFundMe for service workers breaks $30,000

Vulnerable valley

Idaho has been relatively fortunate so far as the COVID-19 epidemic hammers the American economy and puts millions out of work. But the coronavirus has shut down the Wood River Valley — literally.

Nearly half of the state’s coronavirus cases have been in Blaine County and Gov. Brad Little issued a shelter-in-place order last week, asking all residents to stay home except for essential activities. The Sun Valley and Ketchum mayors have reached out to the state for additional help as hospital and emergency services near capacity.

Without any customers coming through the doors, many businesses don’t have enough cash to pay employees.

“The businesses are kind of hanging on by a fingernail now, by a thread,” Nickel said. “(For) our staff it’s just as bad, if not worse.”

Nickel noted that even though the Wood River Valley’s residents are often perceived as being overwhelmingly wealthy and Californian, that’s not the reality for the region’s roughly 2,000 service workers. Many work two or three jobs, often seasonal ones, and rents are high. He said a lot of service workers are normal people who moved to the area because they love the mountains.