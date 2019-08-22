TWIN FALLS — No matter how clean it is, you probably won’t want to eat off your garbage can. But when Samuel Sites finishes a day on the job, you might at least briefly reconsider.
When Sites prepares to clean a trash bin, he sterilizes himself like a surgeon. He puts plastic gloves on before handling the garbage can. He scrapes off the bottom of the can. He calls the black concoction that has formed a “garbage pizza.” Once the residue has been removed from the inside, he starts to spray the outside of the can with a pressure washer.
All this is just prep for the real cleaning.
The mechanical arms from the back of his trailer wrap themselves around the bin and bring it up to a nozzle. Water starts to explode from the back. Sites said his trailer releases super-heated water with 5,000 pounds of force per square inch. He hopes to kill even the most stubborn of bacteria.
When the bin is placed down on the ground, Sites dries it off. The finishing touch is a lavender-scented disinfectant. And just like that, the garbage can has never looked so clean.
Sites always had dreams of being his own boss, but he never thought it would involve cleaning trash bins. He noticed a lack of businesses in the area dedicated to cleaning trash bins and decided to fill the need for one. Valiant Bins is on its second year of cleaning trash bins around the Magic Valley and has accumulated over 200 regular customers.
“We have a relationship with our garbage cans,” Sites said. “We are constantly thinking about and handling garbage every day.”
Valiant Bins cleans every type of garbage can. From trash bins, kitchen garbage cans and even large waste management containers. The way that Sites sees it, he is willing to do the job that nobody else wants to do.
“Something stinking is nature’s way of telling you that this is dangerous,” Sites said.
Twin Falls doesn’t mandate that trash bins be cleaned, said city spokesman Joshua Palmer. But it is asked that food, liquid and other debris be removed from cardboard, aluminum and tin before recycling, he said. Homeowner associations can make the rules on the placement of trash bins, he said.
Another trash cleaning service, The Bin Bath, opened in Twin Falls in April. Owner Steven Beams was inspired to start a business after seeing how prevalent garbage cleaning was in Europe while vacationing there, he said. He hopes that his business helps to make Twin Falls cleaner.
“We see maggots in trash cans. Salmonella, E. coli — just so much bacteria,” Beams said. “The sky is the limit on what is living in your trash can.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.