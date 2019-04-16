TWIN FALLS — The Southern Idaho Association of Health Underwriters was recently recognized with Gold Certification. This was part of the National Association of Health Underwriters’ Chapter Certification Program, which recognizes excelling chapters throughout the calendar year.
“The leadership of NAHU members has a far-reaching impact on providing for the healthcare needs of individuals, families and businesses in their communities. We are grateful for Southern Idaho Association of Health Underwriters’ hard work with chapter development and recognize them for their efforts with this well-deserved award,” NAHU CEO Janet Trautwein said in a statement.
The National Association of Health Underwriters represents 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans. For information, go to nahu.org.
