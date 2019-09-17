TWIN FALLS — Supported by a large crowd of community and business leaders, the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Colliers International to the city.
Its newest office is in the historic Elks Building, 205 Shoshone St. N. Colliers made the commitment to the city earlier this year.
Chamber representative Edie Nunes of Dream Big Idaho Realty introduced managing director Jim Shipman.
“Colliers has made the commitment to Twin Falls based on confidence in the continued growth and vibrancy that the city has seen over the past several years,” Shipman said in a statement.
You have free articles remaining.
Steve Dilucca, a longtime member of the commercial real estate industry in Twin Falls, is the lead sale agent for the new office.
“I’m excited about the brokerage services that we will provide and our property management services which we are finding in high demand as this level of service is totally new to the area,” Dilucca said in a statement. “The ability to provide full-service property management will only attract more investors as they know their investment will be well taken care of.”
The ceremony concluded with the presentation to Shipman of a congratulatory letter from U.S. Sen. James Risch and the traditional ribbon cutting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.