TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Mall J.C. Penney General Manager Pat Garcia was recently given the company’s prestigious Founder’s Award for outstanding accomplishments in 2018.
The award highlights store leaders who excel in the areas of financial performance, customer/client service and business expertise. With more than 860 J.C. Penney stores across the country, Garcia was one of 80 leaders presented with the Founder’s Award earlier this month in celebration of this special milestone.
“The 2018 Founder’s Award recipients have played a key role in driving the J.C. Penney business — embodying our warrior values of loyalty, passion, service and courage,” John Corrigan, Northwest regional vice president, said in a statement. “The Founder’s Award is the company’s highest honor, recognizing leadership excellence. I’m proud of our talented group of associates who earned this special recognition and look forward to another successful year in Twin Falls.”
