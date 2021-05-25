 Skip to main content
Twin Falls hosting first Idaho Business Summit
Orpheum Theatre

Tile work can be seen around the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The first Idaho Business Summit will be happening 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Orpheum Theatre.

Event organizer Cari Eskridge said speakers will talk about leadership, motivation and inspiration.

“It’s going to be a jam-packed day full of content about how to be and build better leaders around you,” Eskridge said.

Local leaders have been through a difficult year and a half, she said.

“My idea is to pour into the leaders of our community that can pour into the people of our community that can make our community a happier place,” Eskridge said.

The summit features six speakers and two panels with local business owners. Mason Harper from NuVu Glass and Chris Jones from Plant Therapy will be sharing their business success stories.

Keynote speaker Sheli Gartman said she will be talking about changes happening in the field of business.

“We are kind of being forced into some of that change which is difficult but it’s also good news,” Gartman said.

Throughout the day there will be four networking opportunities to help build relationships, Eskridge said.

Nearly 99 years old, Orpheum Theatre gets a pandemic makeover

Because of COVID-19 concerns the Orpheum Theatre will not be at full capacity. She expects more than 100 attendees.

Tickets are available online at theidahosummit.com and are $299.

