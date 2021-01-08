Twin Falls’ first food hall is open

“We wanted local, smaller vendors,” 2nd South Market co-owner Lisa Buddecke said. “It’s an opportunity to help them grow.”

Vendors don’t own their own space in the food hall, but they also don’t have to pay the high up-front costs that would come with building a new location from scratch. The food hall offered vendors a less expensive way to expand.

“They probably wouldn’t have been able to get into their own brick-and-mortar facility, just due to overhead costs,” Lisa Buddecke said.

Before opening the 2nd South Market, Lisa and Dave Buddecke (Dave is Lisa’s husband and co-owner) visited 14 food halls across the country to get advice from other food hall owners and refine their vision.

They wanted a visually harmonious place, where the individual vendors didn’t jar with each other thematically. They also wanted the food hall to have an open feel, so they didn’t cram in too many eateries. Dave Buddecke said there were quite a few businesses that wanted to open a location in the food hall, but he tried to select established vendors that offered a wide variety of foods and didn’t compete with each other.