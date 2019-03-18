TWIN FALLS — Emotions ran high in City Hall on Monday night as the Twin Falls City Council approved a four-story hotel at the gateway to the city.
After hearing from developers, city staff and 31 people who spoke during a public hearing, the Council voted 4-2 to allow a hotel on the canyon rim adjacent to the Twin Falls Visitor Center.
The new development agreement will permit a hotel no higher than 50 feet tall, except for in two places where it will feature 7-foot decorative elements.
In making their decision, City Council members said they put a high value on private property rights and having another place for people to enjoy the beauty of the canyon.
“I really dislike unfinished things,” Vice Mayor Nikki Boyd said, noting the existing empty pad site. “Walking the canyon is fabulous, and having it finished will bring more people. ... I do believe that this is fitting.”
Councilmen Christopher Reid and Chris Talkington cast the dissenting votes. Mayor Shawn Barigar was present at the meeting, but recused himself from the discussion and vote because his place of employment is adjacent to the proposed hotel. Barigar is the CEO of the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
McNeil Hotel Co. has plans to construct the Home2Suites by Hilton, an extended-stay hotel, on the vacant lot next to Petco. The hotel was originally proposed to be closer to 60 feet high, but a modified design was presented Monday.
Of those who spoke during the public hearing, 15 were in favor of the proposed hotel and 16 were against. Several of those speaking in favor were representatives of the companies involved.
“Yes, we represent all of you,” Councilwoman Suzanne Hawkins said. “But no matter which side we go on, half the people in this room are going to be disappointed tonight.”
The public’s concerns weren’t so much the what, but the where. Many of the comments focused around the visual impact to the canyon rim and how the city should balance development with the need to protect the canyon rim’s appearance.
“No one will be proud of a four-story monstrosity dominating the view of the Snake River Canyon,” resident Eleanore Burkhart said. “The canyon rim once was pristine, but now it has been desecrated by buildings.”
With development on both sides of the I.B. Perrine Bridge along the commercial corridor, however, Council members felt it would be hard to deny a hotel as a permitted use.
“We kind of already let the horse out of the barn a long time ago,” Councilman Greg Lanting said.
Still, Lanting said he was voting for the hotel largely because the architects had made big steps to reduce the proposed height. During the meeting, architects showed a newly designed exterior that includes natural rock and higher-quality building materials requested by residents during a town hall meeting. The hotel will also have a bar opening up to a patio near the trail, featuring an outdoor fireplace and an area for residents to lock up their bikes and get water.
“It will be a great addition to the Chamber of Commerce building at the gateway to our city,” resident Richard Crowley said.
Proponents also painted a less appealing picture of big-box retail taking up that space if the hotel got denied. Retailers wouldn’t want the public to go behind the building to enjoy the canyon, but a hotel would open up to it, Crowley noted.
Local geologists Shawn Willsey and Cooper Brossy expressed concerns about the canyon rim’s stability. However, the Council sided with a study presented by the developer that stated there is no significant hazard of slope movements on the property.
Reid voted against the proposed hotel mostly because of the height requirement, he said.
McNeil Hotel Co. also manages the Hilton Garden Inn in Twin Falls. The company is working with the developers of Canyon Park West to construct the hotel at an angle to the canyon, about 55 feet from the rim at its nearest point.
Also on Monday, the Council:
- Approved a contract with Teton Communication Inc. for a Trunked Digital P25 UHF Communication System for a total cost of $670,720.00.
- Approved a request to submit a grant application for the purchase of a quick response unit for the fire department, and if received, authorizing the city to pay remaining costs for the unit.
- Approved a modified roadway cross-section for Locust Street between North College Road East and Falls Avenue East in order to construct sidewalk adjacent to the curb on both sides of the street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Thankfully Twin Falls has another hotel as there was almost a shortage of rooms. Hopefully soon we will have another fast food dump that will also fill a void. Twin Falls had so much potential.
.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.