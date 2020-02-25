Twin Falls breaks commercial construction record

TWIN FALLS — If you look around while driving through the city these days, you’ll probably pass a bare patch of dirt, the skeletal frame of a new building or a herd of pickups parked by a bustling construction site. It’s no secret that new businesses are breaking ground left and right in Twin Falls.

Growing cities aren’t a new sight for Nick Covey. He travels around the country as a superintendent with Yost Gallagher Construction, overseeing the construction of new buildings for Northwest Farm Credit Services.

“This place is booming,” Covey said while wearing a hard hat and standing in the shadow of what will soon be Northwest Farm Credit Services regional headquarters. “The subcontractors are all busy all the time.”

In terms of commercial construction, fiscal year 2019 — which ran from October 2018 to September 2019 — was the biggest year Twin Falls has ever had. The city issued 78 commercial construction permits in fiscal year 2019, up 32% from fiscal year 2018’s 59. Commercial construction this year is ahead of fiscal year 2019’s pace through January.

This year’s all-time high marks a sharp turnaround after the slow years following the Great Recession. For instance, in fiscal year 2011, the city issued just 18 commercial construction permits.