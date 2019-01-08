TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors has four seats up for election this year with terms beginning March 1. The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Jan. 16.
Any chamber member business employee is eligible to run as long as said business is in good standing — current on its annual dues with no other delinquent payments.
A business may not have more than one person on the board. Ongoing board members represent the following companies: Reeder Flying Service, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Nu Vu Glass, St. Luke’s Magic Valley and Jerome, Desert Sun Travel, Wills Inc., State Farm Insurance, Glanbia Nutritionals and Stone Cold Creamery/Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.
Directors serve for a three-year term. The board’s responsibilities include supervision of the chamber, policy-making, the direction of its work, chamber-owned property and the organization’s finances.
The board meets monthly, and directors also attend chamber functions and committee meetings as needed.
To run for one of the seats, email Shawn Barigar at shawn@twinfallschamber.com with your name, business name and contact information. Self-nomination is allowed.
Electronic ballots will be emailed to the voting member of each chamber member business following the close of nominations, with the final vote being tallied at 5 p.m. Jan. 31.
