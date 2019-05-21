{{featured_button_text}}
X-ray

Pictured from left: CSI Rad Tech Professor Tamara Janak, field service engineer Chad Bangerter and product support specialist Jamey McFarland stand next to the RadPro mobile x-ray machine donated to the CSI Radiologic Technology Program by Turn Key Medical Inc.

 COURTESY OF THE COLLEGE OF SOUTHERN IDAHO

TWIN FALLS — Turn Key Medical Inc. of Meridian has donated a state-of-the-industry 2012 RadPro mobile x-ray machine to the College of Southern Idaho Radiologic Technology Program. The new machine, with a value of $16,980, will replace the Radiologic Technology Program’s old 1979 GE machine.

Since the inception of the CSI Radiologic Technology Program in 2002, Turn-Key Medical Inc. has been a key industry training partner. The company, founded more than 30 years ago by Chairman of the Board James F. Rowell, has grown its customer base to include major hospitals and clinics throughout Idaho and surrounding states along with several other college-based rad tech programs. 

Jake Kerley and Stacey Mitchell, both executives at Turn Key Medical Inc., serve on the CSI Radiologic Technology Program Advisory Committee. Because of this donation of modern equipment, the College of Southern Idaho will be able to help more students enroll in this field.

