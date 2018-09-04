KETCHUM — Ashley Tunison has been appointed to the position of operations supervisor at the Ketchum branch of D.L. Evans Bank.
Tunison has four years of banking experience. She achieved her bachelor’s degree in humanities from Washington State University. Tunison previously volunteered at the Boise Botanical Gardens and with Junior Achievement of Idaho. She enjoys spending time outdoors, skiing and hiking.
Tunison is excited to serve the Ketchum area on the D.L. Evans Bank team. She invites her customers, friends and family to visit her at the store, 680 Sun Valley Road, Suite 101. She can be reached at 208-622-0415.
