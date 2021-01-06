Trump signed bill to extend unemployment benefits. Here is what’s happening now in Idaho

The new law extends or renews all three programs. In the first, the $600 weekly supplements have been replaced by $300 ones. In the second, self-employed and low-income workers who do not normally qualify for state unemployment insurance payments will continue to receive payments beyond the original 39-week limit, up to 50 weeks in all. In the third, the previous 13-week federally financed extension of regular state benefits is being extended by 11 weeks, up to 24 in all.

The latter two programs expired Dec. 26, one day before Trump signed the new bill into law. The new benefits start effective Dec. 27.

There are no provisions to pay exhausted benefits retroactively, the department said in an online post. People still unemployed or whom, like Sorensen, were unemployed earlier in 2020 but whose benefits expired, can receive payments if they have continued to file regular weekly claims as the state has advised.

The programs are set to end March 13, but in some cases claimants will be able to claim through April 10, the state says.

Idaho enjoyed a record low unemployment rate of 2.5% in March, right before COVID-19 struck. The next month, the jobless rate reached a record high 11.8%. More than 103,000 Idaho workers were jobless at one point. Idaho’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.8% in November, with 43,800 people looking for work.