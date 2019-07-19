TWIN FALLS — A local call center says it plans to hire 850 new workers in the next two months, more than tripling its staff.
C3, which is owned by the Asia-based company Everise, handles customer service needs, primarily for the health care industry. The business came to Twin Falls in 2010. Everise says it has 12,000 customer experience professionals who speak more than 20 different languages at 13 different call centers.
The Twin Falls C3 location currently employs about 350 people. At the end of the planned two-month hiring spree, C3 intends to have 1,200 people working in shifts in its call center.
C3 Senior Manager of Communications and Branding Cariann Moore said that the growth of a local business necessitated the hiring spree.
“We have a client who is expanding in the area, so we’ve taken on more seats,” Moore said.
Moore said she couldn’t name the expanding business, but described it as “a major health care company that you would easily recognize.”
This isn’t the first time C3 has tried to hire hundreds of workers at once. The company advertised a similar goal back in 2011 when it said it wanted to add 300 workers. In 2017 the Twin Falls location announced a plan to hire 445 full-time employees. In the past, the office has had more than 600 workers at once. When it opened in 2010, C3 said it hoped to bring 1,200 jobs to Twin Falls.
“We do have fluctuations in our business,” Moore said, adding that C3 is working on increasing workforce stability.
The Twin Falls county unemployment rate is at 2.7% according to the Idaho Department of Labor, so it could be a challenge to find 850 new workers.
“I think that’s pretty ambitious,” Idaho Department of Labor Regional Economist Jan Roeser said, adding that it’s not necessarily implausible.
“New jobs are nice,” she said.
C3 is trying to cultivate a warm and accommodating atmosphere for its workers, Moore said, and recently eliminated its dress code. The office will soon raise its base pay to $11 per hour.
Moore said Twin Falls was the company’s first location, and that strong Magic Valley relationships have made the office successful.
“It’s been a good market for us, so we continue to stay,” she said.
