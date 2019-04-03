Is your ride on the list?

Carfax estimates that 19.9% of light trucks, 19.6% of cars, 18.9% of minivans and 15.6% of SUVs in Idaho have unfixed recalls. Drivers can use the following resources to learn if their vehicle is on the list:

Safercar.gov — Enter your Vehicle Identification Number to learn if your car has a recall on it.

Nhtsa.gov/recalls — Find recall information and look up your car by VIN or year, make and model.

Carfax.com/recall or MyCarfax.com — Find out if your vehicle has an open recall here and sign up to receive recall and service notifications on up to eight vehicles by entering their license plate numbers.