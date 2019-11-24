TWIN FALLS — Brandon Hall grabbed an armful of packaged toys out of a box, walked down an aisle and began stacking them, one by one, on a shelf. It was two weeks before Black Friday and two weeks since Hall started working at Target.
“I like it,” he said of the job. “It goes by fast.”
Hall is one of probably several hundred seasonal workers who enter the Twin Falls County workforce during the holiday season.
During the fourth quarter in 2018, Twin Falls County’s retail labor force jumped by 206 workers compared to the previous quarter. Countywide, there were 5,249 retail employees during the fourth quarter of 2018 according to the Idaho Department of Labor. Approximately one in eight people employed in Twin Falls County work in retail.
“Retail’s big for Twin Falls County,” Idaho Department of Labor Regional Economist Jan Roeser said. “Christmas is big.”
Target Store Director Lee Andersen said that seasonal workers are critical during the holiday season.
“It’s paramount that we fill these positions,” Andersen said. “If we couldn’t fill these position,s we couldn’t keep our shelves full.”
For many retail stores, sales during the holidays make up a major chunk of their annual earnings. Andersen estimated a third of his store’s yearly sales happen during November and December.
This year, Target hired 76 additional employees to keep up with the hectic shopping season, almost doubling its staff. The store had about 90 team members before two weeks ago. Last year, Target took on 58 seasonal employees.
There are two reasons for this year’s jump in seasonal hiring, Andersen said. For one, the store is handling more freight now. Also, more customers are buying Target products online, then picking them up at the store. That new trend necessitated more staff in order to fulfill those online purchases.
Andersen said many seasonal workers are high schoolers, or people looking to make some more money after 5 p.m. or on weekends. Some stores the Times-News spoke to said their seasonal workers are all ages, but college and high school students are common.
Twin Falls County unemployment sat at a low 2.7% in October. But despite that, Andersen said the number of qualified applicants was double the number of workers he was able to hire.
Target offers $13 an hour for new employees, which probably helped Andersen find the help he needed, but none of the stores the Times-News spoke to said they had any difficulty finding seasonal employees.
Many of the workers hired during the third quarter — the back-to-school season — and fourth quarter leave the workforce in the first quarter of the next year. For instance, of the 5,249 people who worked retail jobs in the county in 2018’s fourth quarter, 259 had left the workforce by the first quarter of this year. That’s a 5% drop.
Andersen has been in retail in a few different American cities, and he noted that Twin Falls is an especially easy place to hire.
“Our area’s blessed with really good people,” he said.
Twin Falls is a regional retail hub. Shoppers flock to the city from as far away as Sun Valley, Mountain Home, Burley, and even Elko, Nevada. The next five weeks will be busy for Anderson and his team.
“It’s a hectic time of year,” he said. “But it’s the funnest time of year.”
