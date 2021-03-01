Tiny Hansen will be home to a $3 million cosmetics company

He said his background, working with major cosmetic companies, will hopefully help Artisan Labs grow quickly. The company already has some a dozen customers from Singapore, South Korea, New York and Connecticut, Bryant said.

The Magic Valley might not be known for personal care products, but Bryant said it’s a good location for his company. The types of scientists and quality control experts that Artisan Labs will need to develop skin care and body products are essentially the same types that work at the region’s food processors.

Cosmetic products are regulated, Bryant explained, so in addition to hiring chemists and microbiologists he’ll also need to find people who know how to navigate Food and Drug Administration standards as well as U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines.

There’s a shortage of cosmetic companies right now, Bryant said, which should help the company grow quickly. He said he hopes to begin producing products this fall.

If the business takes off, it’ll be good for Hansen, Stopher said. In recent years, most of the Magic Valley’s new business growth has been in the big cities, like Twin Falls, Burley and Jerome. The Magic Valley’s economic growth hasn’t always been distributed evenly.