AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls $2.27

Burley $2.31

Fairfield Not available

Gooding $2.27

Hailey $2.45

Jerome $2.30

Rupert $2.41

Shoshone $2.35

For more information: aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx.

