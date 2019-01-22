Try 1 month for 99¢

AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls — $2.46

Burley — $2.57

Fairfield — $2.35

Gooding — $2.43

Hailey — $2.54

Jerome — $2.41

Rupert — $2.61

Shoshone — $2.55

For more information: aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx.

