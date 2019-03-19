Try 3 months for $3

AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls$2.31

Burley$2.36

Fairfield$2.55

Gooding$2.37

Hailey$2.51

Jerome$2.35

Rupert$2.45

Shoshone$2.35

For more information: aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx.

