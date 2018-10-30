Try 1 month for 99¢

AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls — $3.12

Burley — $3.16

Fairfield — $3.25

Gooding — $3.10

Hailey — $3.20

Jerome — $3.09

Rupert — $3.16

Shoshone — $3.06

For more information: aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx.

