AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls $2.31

Burley $2.38

Fairfield Not available

Gooding $2.34

Hailey $2.43

Jerome $2.28

Rupert $2.47

Shoshone $2.45

For more information: aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx.

