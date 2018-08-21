Subscribe for 33¢ / day

AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls $3.25

Burley $3.29

Fairfield $3.45

Gooding $3.25

Hailey $3.37

Jerome $3.27

Rupert $3.31

Shoshone $3.23

For more information: aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments