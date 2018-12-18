Try 1 month for 99¢

AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls $2.79

Burley $2.84

Fairfield $2.50

Gooding $2.75

Hailey $2.94

Jerome $2.82

Rupert $2.88

Shoshone $2.74

For more information: aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments