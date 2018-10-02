AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls — $3.14

Burley — $3.23

Fairfield — $2.95

Gooding — $3.13

Hailey — $3.21

Jerome — $3.15

Rupert — $3.23

Shoshone — $3.19

For more information: aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx.

