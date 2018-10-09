Try 1 month for 99¢

AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls $3.09

Burley $3.18

Fairfield $3.00

Gooding $3.09

Hailey $3.20

Jerome $3.13

Rupert $3.18

Shoshone $3.06

For more information: aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx.

