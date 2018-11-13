Try 1 month for 99¢

AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls $3.06

Burley $3.10

Fairfield $3.00

Gooding $3.06

Hailey $3.20

Jerome $3.12

Rupert $3.12

Shoshone $3.05

For more information: aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx.

