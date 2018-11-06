Try 1 month for 99¢

AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls $3.10

Burley $3.12

Fairfield $3.15

Gooding $3.09

Hailey $3.22

Jerome $3.11

Rupert $3.15

Shoshone $3.21

For more information: aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments