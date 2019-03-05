Try 3 months for $3

AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls — $2.23

Burley — $2.30

Fairfield — $2.45

Gooding — $2.25

Hailey — $2.44

Jerome — $2.21

Rupert — $2.43

Shoshone — $2.25

For more information: aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx.

