AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls — $2.59

Burley — $2.68

Fairfield — Not available

Gooding — $2.61

Hailey — $2.74

Jerome — $2.60

Rupert — $2.71

Shoshone — $2.75

For more information: aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx.

