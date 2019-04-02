Try 3 months for $3

AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls — $2.47

Burley — $2.48

Fairfield — $2.70

Gooding — $2.49

Hailey — $2.55

Jerome — $2.50

Rupert — $2.52

Shoshone — $2.44

For more information: aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx.

