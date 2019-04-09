{{featured_button_text}}

AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls — $2.57

Burley — $2.55

Fairfield — $2.70

Gooding — $2.56

Hailey — $2.63

Jerome — $2.53

Rupert — $2.59

Shoshone — $2.69

For more information: aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx.

