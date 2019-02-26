Try 1 month for 99¢

AAA Idaho cited the following average gas prices for regular gasoline as of Monday:

Twin Falls $2.24

Burley $2.33

Fairfield $2.45

Gooding $2.25

Hailey $2.41

Jerome $2.21

Rupert $2.43

Shoshone $2.26

For more information: aaa.opisnet.com/index.aspx.

