'This is like the Twilight Zone': Traffic down by more than half for some Magic Valley roads

Guinn said that the decrease in traffic is blatantly obvious at her store and gas station. She doesn’t get nearly as many of her regulars, who come in for snacks and coffee, and people visiting Blaine County for hikes have disappeared.

“I don’t see anybody from out of town,” Guinn said.

Blaine County has one of the highest ratios of COVID-19 patients per capita in the nation, with 458 cases and five deaths reported as of Tuesday evening. The county has been under a shelter-in-place order since March 19, longer than anywhere else in the state.

With nearly all of Blaine County shuttered, no one should be coming or going unless it’s absolutely necessary, and that’s causing significant hardships for some businesses.

Traffic is the lifeblood of gas stations and their convenience stores, so when everyone stays home, many gas stations and convenience stores such as Valley Wide are severely impacted. Guinn said her store has dramatically decreased its hours as a result of the outbreak. During normal times, the store would open at 5 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Now they’re opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m. For the first time she’s aware of, the store is closed on Sundays. The deli is closed. There are hardly any employees in the store because many of them asked to stay home to avoid getting sick.