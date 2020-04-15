'This is like the Twilight Zone': Traffic down by more than half for some Magic Valley roads

BELLEVUE — Susan Guinn’s drives to work have been spooky the last few weeks. Normally, on her trip to work from Buhl to Bellevue, she’ll see about 50 cars in the early morning. Now she estimates she only sees 10.
“It’s really haunting,” said Guinn, the lead supervisor at the Valley Wide Cooperative convenience store and Phillips 66 gas station in Bellevue. “Shoshone was like a ghost town to me. It kind of took my breath away. This is like the Twilight Zone.”
Traffic data from the Idaho Transportation Department shows that on many major Magic Valley roads, traffic has decreased by 50% for some days of the week, compared to the first week of March. The first week of March is the baseline for the data.
A sharp drop off in travel numbers began in mid-March, and the decline appears to have bottomed between March 29 and April 4. ITD was not able to provide vehicle-specific traffic data — for instance, it’s possible that semi traffic has decreased by far less than traffic overall.
At the ITD traffic counter on Idaho Highway 75 between Shoshone and Bellevue, travel on Sunday, April 5, was 62% of the county for March 1. Travel on Friday, April 10 was 47% lower than the first Friday in March.
Travel varies significantly depending on the day of the week. Sundays are often the slowest day of the week, and Fridays are often the busiest.
Guinn said that the decrease in traffic is blatantly obvious at her store and gas station. She doesn’t get nearly as many of her regulars, who come in for snacks and coffee, and people visiting Blaine County for hikes have disappeared.
“I don’t see anybody from out of town,” Guinn said.
Blaine County has one of the highest ratios of COVID-19 patients per capita in the nation, with 458 cases and five deaths reported as of Tuesday evening. The county has been under a shelter-in-place order since March 19, longer than anywhere else in the state.
With nearly all of Blaine County shuttered, no one should be coming or going unless it’s absolutely necessary, and that’s causing significant hardships for some businesses.
Traffic is the lifeblood of gas stations and their convenience stores, so when everyone stays home, many gas stations and convenience stores such as Valley Wide are severely impacted. Guinn said her store has dramatically decreased its hours as a result of the outbreak. During normal times, the store would open at 5 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Now they’re opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m. For the first time she’s aware of, the store is closed on Sundays. The deli is closed. There are hardly any employees in the store because many of them asked to stay home to avoid getting sick.
Guinn said the store is doing curbside pick-up for food orders and is still selling a lot of animal feed. But that’s not enough to make up the difference in sales.
“Our tills are just way down,” she said.
In the Magic Valley, it’s ITD’s Blaine County traffic counters that show the most dramatic drop off in vehicle numbers. The roads are quiet in other parts of the region too, though.
For instance, on U.S. Highway 93 between the Snake River Canyon near Twin Falls and Interstate 84, traffic on Sunday, April 5 was down 48%. Traffic on Friday, April 10 was down 37%.
In some cases, traffic decreased less in more rural areas. For instance, ITD has a traffic counter on Idaho Highway 25 between Declo and Rupert. At that counter, Sunday, April 5 traffic was down 32% and Friday, April 10 traffic was down 11%.
For the most part though, traffic is down in the 40% to 20% range. On U.S. Highway 30 between Filer and Buhl, April 5 traffic was down 32% and April 10 traffic dropped 22%. On U.S. 30 between Twin Falls and Kimberly, traffic was down 29% April 5 and down 16% April 10.
Interstate traffic is way down, too. On Interstate 84 between the Jerome and Twin Falls exits, April 5 traffic was down 44% and April 10 traffic was down 38%. On Interstate 84 in Cassia County near the Utah border traffic was down 37% on both April 5 and 10.
Guinn said she’s hoping this can be a positive experience somehow.
“We’re going to bounce back,” she said. “This time shall pass. We’ll be better.”
