The windy windfall: LS Power releases timeline, economic projections for $1 billion wind farm

Sales taxes would be the biggest boon for governments at first. Those revenues go to the state. Idaho could get $77 million in sales tax from Lava Ridge during construction.

After construction, local governments would start receiving a greater share of the tax benefits. Annual property tax payments from the project could be about $4 million. The wind farm would create 20 full-time jobs and have an estimated annual economic output of $15 million per year. The economic analysis estimates Lava Ridge would indirectly create 33 jobs, in addition to the 20 people working on the wind farm itself.

Lincoln County would be home to the largest portion of the wind farm and would see the greatest chunk of the tax revenues. The county specifically — not including its ambulance, cemetery, recreation, school, highway and fire districts — could take in more than $1 million per year.

“That’s a huge windfall,” Lincoln County Commissioner Rebecca Wood said. “That’s like 25% of our annual budget.”

Smaller taxing districts within the county would receive huge sums of their own. For instance, Dietrich School District 314 could see $241,300 a year and Shoshone School District 312 could get $203,700 (about a fifth of the school’s budget). Dietrich Highway District 5 could get more than a quarter of a million dollars per year.