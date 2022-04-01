The talent pipeline: How industries can successfully recruit younger generations

BURLEY — A constant across businesses in Idaho is the demand for workers.

It’s a national issue, with 11.3 million job openings in February, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. In December, the U.S. broke records with the highest number of job vacancies to date, 11.4 million.

Local educators believe one solution comes from a collaboration between employers, educators, parents and students.

A panel of educators from the Mini-Cassia area discussed apprenticeship programs and career technical education at the quarterly Business Plus meeting Thursday. Debbie Critchfield, spokesperson for Cassia County School District and candidate for Idaho state superintendent moderated the event.

“I don’t think students are really aware what jobs exist in our communities,” said Chet Jeppesen, workforce consultant with the Idaho Department of Labor. “When we talk about manufacturing all they see is a box over there with steam coming out the top. They don’t know what’s happening inside of it.”

Eleven years ago, Jeppesen started developing Mini-Cassia’s Student to Registered Apprentice Program (STRAP). The program focuses on helping students find employment opportunities in manufacturing and food processing.

“They don’t realize the high pay, they don’t realize the technology, they don’t realize all the things, whether it be human resources, clerical, production, manufacturing, they don’t understand what’s going on inside that facility,” he said.

The program launched in November 2017 and has been highly successful. Students have gone on to full-time employment with companies like High Desert Milk and McCain Foods.

Sebastian Juarez was the first student to complete the entire program, including 150 hours of early-morning classroom education and 2,000 hours of on-the-job training.

“It was a good stepping stone,” Juarez said. “I’ve been graduated for three years and I’ve been full time with High Desert Milk for three years and I like every day of it.”

Employers who use an apprenticeship program have on average a 90% retention rate, said Wendi Secrist, executive director of the Idaho Workforce Council.

“This is post-secondary education, this is just as valuable,” Secrist said. “We should celebrate what Sebastian did with just as much furor as somebody graduating with a bachelor’s degree. And he has a credential to back it up.”

Apprenticeships allow students to simultaneously apply their classroom book knowledge to workplace experiences, she said. The alternative would be trying to apply classroom skills years after the fact. Apprenticeships are also paid.

“He (Sebastian) found a pathway to success that left him with no student loan debt, much quicker, and you have options to continue to grow,” she said.

In 2021, 103 students in Cassia County School District earned more than 320 industry credentials before they graduated, said Curtis Richins, director of the Cassia Regional Technical Center and the district’s administrator for career and technical education.

“I’m talking about American Welding Society certifications, I’m talking about Automotive Service Excellence automotive and heavy diesel certifications, I’m talking about adobe, I’m talking about all that kinds of stuff,” Richins said. “It’s just an amazing thing.”

It all starts with employers reaching out to school districts or the Idaho Department of Labor to start a conversation about employment needs and apprenticeship opportunities, he said.

The Idaho Department of Labor has over 380 apprenticeship opportunities but there are always opportunities for more, Jeppesen said. Nationwide there are thousands of programs for almost every industry.

“It could be hospitality, medical, business professional, whatever program you want to invest in, come and talk to us at the Department of Labor,” he said. “We would be happy to sit down with you and create a plan to develop an apprenticeship that will get you employees.”

The panel also discussed the idea of “lazy millennials.”

Jeppesen said he would argue against that stereotype.

“Our youth do want to work. The one thing they don’t want to do is they don’t want to work as hard as their parents. And that’s understandable,” he said. “Because how many of you have worked two and three jobs trying to raise your kids so you can take them out and do the fun and adventurous things and in the meantime it caused a sacrifice on the other end. I’m probably guilty of that myself.”

Younger generations want a work-life balance, he said. They want to have families and social lives.

“We’ve got to kinda change our mindset here. It’s not that they don’t want to work. Yes, they do want to work, but they want to work a little bit different.”

