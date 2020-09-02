The show trudges on: TF County Fair more important than ever for carnival workers

FILER — People don’t join the carnival to make a lot of money.
“A lot of us do it more for the lifestyle,” said Cody Dorman, who’ll run the Balloon Store game at the Twin Falls County Fair this week.
Many carnival workers love the travel, making kids smile and the camaraderie that comes when you live on the road with the same people every day nine months out of the year.
While showmen like Dorman might not be in it just for the money, COVID-19 has made carnival workers’ wallets a lot lighter this year. That’s because the vast majority of communities throughout the U.S. have canceled their carnivals and fairs.
“It’s been a rough year for us,” said Allen Winkey, an assistant ride superintendent at the fair. “And the towns we have gone to, business has not been good.”
Winkey explained that a lot of major carnival companies start their years in February and make week-long stops throughout the country until early November. The carnival might hit 35 towns annually. This year, Winkey said the carnival’s been to only five towns — mainly in the Mountain West — since the pandemic began. And they have only one fair left (Salt Lake City) in 2020.
Attendance has been down dramatically at fairs that have stayed open. Winkey said without as many fair-goers, a lot of ride jocks have just been “sitting on the ride, twiddling (their) thumbs.”
Ride jock Jermey Allen runs the Tornado. Normally, he said, there’d be a line wrapped a quarter of the way around the Tornado. This year he’s been getting about six riders per hour.
Smaller fairs aren’t as much fun.
“A lot of the joy of this job is the fun you’re giving the kids,” Winkey said.
“Watching them puke,” Allen said, chuckling.
Losing fairs and carnivals doesn’t affect all showmen equally. Ride jocks tend to be salaried workers, so fair attendance might not determine the size of their paychecks. But jointies, who run the games, work on commission. The size of that commission can vary, but it’ll often be between 15% and 20%. Having fewer, smaller fairs means making much less money.
“Our worlds got yanked out from underneath us,” jointie John Tuttle said. “If it wouldn’t have been for my wife’s job, we’d have been on the streets.”
Tuttle will run the Big Mouth game at the fair this week. He’s been a showman for 35 years and doesn’t want to have to get a job that forces him to work inside all day.
He said during a normal day at a big fair he can gross $1,500 to $1,700 — pocketing his commission. This year, at the fairs that haven’t been canceled, he’s grossing $200 to $300 a day.
“Most shows are 75% to 80% down,” Tuttle said. “We’re starving out here. … Compared to what we’re used to, it’s chicken feed.”
Losing shows costs carnival workers a lot of money that can’t be made up for with unemployment payments.
“Last year I worked Minnesota,” jointie Maurice Janosik said. “I grossed almost $10,000 there. This year, we didn’t even do it. So that’s a big loss for me.”
A lot of carnival workers are staying positive, despite the tough financial year. Winkey said that as someone who has spent the last few decades working seven days a week, nine months a year, the free time was nice. Most, like Allen, said they’ll be OK.
“It is a little rough, but I’ve been paying child support the last 17 years so I’m used to not having money,” Allen said with a grin.
The Twin Falls County Fair could be unusually important for showmen this year. Even though Twin Falls isn’t a huge market, it looks like attendance could be significantly better than it has been at larger shows — the Billings, Montana, fair is normally big, but Winkey said it was “just terrible this year.”
Winkey noted that the Twin Falls County Fair is just about the only fair that hasn’t cut its music and rodeo. That could boost attendance.
“They’ll always come out at this fair every year,” Winkey said.
“It’s great,” Allen said. “We appreciate it.”
