The show trudges on: TF County Fair more important than ever for carnival workers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FILER — People don’t join the carnival to make a lot of money.

“A lot of us do it more for the lifestyle,” said Cody Dorman, who’ll run the Balloon Store game at the Twin Falls County Fair this week.

Many carnival workers love the travel, making kids smile and the camaraderie that comes when you live on the road with the same people every day nine months out of the year.

While showmen like Dorman might not be in it just for the money, COVID-19 has made carnival workers’ wallets a lot lighter this year. That’s because the vast majority of communities throughout the U.S. have canceled their carnivals and fairs.

“It’s been a rough year for us,” said Allen Winkey, an assistant ride superintendent at the fair. “And the towns we have gone to, business has not been good.”

Winkey explained that a lot of major carnival companies start their years in February and make week-long stops throughout the country until early November. The carnival might hit 35 towns annually. This year, Winkey said the carnival’s been to only five towns — mainly in the Mountain West — since the pandemic began. And they have only one fair left (Salt Lake City) in 2020.