The evolution of downtown continues at ribbon cutting for Main Ave Lofts

TWIN FALLS — At a ribbon cutting for the tallest building in Twin Falls, developers and city officials proclaimed the Main Avenue Lofts “open” on Thursday. The building is the first large-scale, mixed-use building in downtown Twin Falls.

“When I first moved here, 40 years ago, downtown was the place to be,” Mayor Ruth Pierce said. “We all have lived through many many years of blight and other activities, so this is very exciting.”

The six-story, 53,068-square-foot building at Main Avenue and Hansen Street South will provide commercial office space, retail and restaurant space, and 44 residential apartments.

Years in the making

Rental units available range from 400-square-foot studios for $1,075 per month, to two-bedroom, 875-square-foot units for $1,540. Galena has said that 20% of the units will be price-fixed and reserved for people making 80% of the median area income or less.

The $15 million project was several years in the making and is another cornerstone of an ongoing revitalization effort to return people to the heart of the downtown area.

The Twin Falls Urban Renewal Authority purchased the property in 2018, when it was the site of the Youth Ranch building. Construction on the project began in 2020.

In recent years, downtown Twin Falls has received significant investment from the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency to help attract projects such as the Main Avenue Lofts.

The project has received strong support from the city of Twin Falls for providing commercial and residential space downtown.

KickBack Points, a growing Idaho company that is expanding its operations by adding employees, occupies a portion of the first floor and the entire second floor of the building. The first floor also has retail space for startup women entrepreneurs who are working with the Idaho Women’s Business Center and a 2,800-square-foot restaurant space. The upper four floors contain studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

Galena group plans on building two more buildings of similar size and design, joined by a parking garage to the south of the current building.