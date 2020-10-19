The COVID catalyst: Magic Valley Mall sees 9 new local stores as national retail fades

The local surge

Since the pandemic, the mall has gained a bunch of new, locally-owned businesses (ownership based in Idaho and Utah), some of which have opened and others that will open in the coming weeks:

Remi Bleu, a boutique specializing in merchandise made by locally-owned companies.

Dulcelandia/The Candy Shop, a Latino candy shop.

The Sweet Shack, which will offer treats like smoothies, ice cream and coffees.

El Asadero, an over-the-counter Mexican restaurant.

FunJoy x Ellis Amusement, an arcade.

Magic Valley Payne Agency, a new location for Payne Allstate insurance.

Kohl’s also opened after the start of the pandemic and Texas Roadhouse is scheduled to open this spring.