The coronavirus pandemic may mean the end of the open-air office as we know it

BOISE — Employees could see major changes in their work spaces when the coronavirus pandemic wanes and companies begin bringing workers back to the office.

Long rows of open desks desks may no longer be the norm. Cubicles are likely to be larger and more spread out to allow social distancing of at least 6 feet. Glass shields may be installed to protect workers from cough and sneeze particles flying through the air. And workers might find that cubicle walls have risen to provide a physical barrier.

“Before the pandemic, we would have a client call and they would want to get as many bodies in the room as possible, what we call space optimization,” Scott Galloway, president of Office Environment Co. in Boise, said by phone. “Now they want to know how to keep their people safe and to help them feel safe.”

Office Environment, known as OEC, is Idaho’s largest dealer of office furniture. The company also designs work spaces, and many of the employers who have come calling recently are companies where OEC designed the office space to begin with.

Clients are asking two basic questions: “How do we get our people safely back to work? And what fundamental changes do we need to make in the workspace long-term, so that the next time this happens there’s not an issue?” Galloway said.