The business of love: How Magic Valley businesses prepared for the big day

TWIN FALLS — While some lovebirds leave their Valentine’s Day shopping till the last minute, Magic Valley businesses have been preparing since January.

“It’s extremely important,” said Angie Cameron, owner of Frederickson’s Fine Candies. “We’ve upped all of our advertising because that’s where people come in, between word-of-mouth and advertising. Otherwise, we would be dead in the water. The holidays are what keep us afloat.”

Valentine’s Day is a massive undertaking for small businesses, especially florists and chocolate shops. Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Christmas are also busy times, Cameron said.

Chandra Carr, owner of Blush Floral, said typically wedding season is her busiest time. The COVID-19 pandemic changed that.

“All of our daily sales and holidays have gone up, but the weddings and events side has completely gone down,” Carr said. “Thank God for holidays.”

Blush Floral is a custom shop, meaning Carr never makes the same arrangement twice. A smaller shop, this year she capped Valentine orders at 50.

“We’re almost sold out and it’s not even here,” she said Wednesday.

For Frederickson’s and Daisy’s Ole Time Confections, chocolate-covered caramel hearts are the most popular item.

“Chocolate pairs well with any gift,” said Monica Garcia, manager at Daisy’s.

Although there have been plenty of pre-orders, Garcia knows some people will come rushing in on Monday for last-minute gifts. Typically the shop is closed Mondays but it will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today for Valentine’s Day.

If you forgot Valentine’s Day was coming up, you aren’t the only one.

“Sometimes people even come in the day after going ‘I’m in trouble, I totally forgot,’” Cameron said.

She had one customer call last week to avoid being late and make sure the shop didn’t run out. He placed his order to be picked up on Tuesday.

“I go ‘You do know Valentine’s is Monday?’ and he’s all ‘Shoot, I have everything planned for Tuesday’ so I said ‘Good thing you called!’” Cameron said.

Valentine’s Day spending is expected to reach $23.9 billion in the U.S. this year, the second-highest year on record, according to an annual survey done by the National Retail Federation.

At least 53% of consumers surveyed said they plan to celebrate the holiday.

After hours of preparation, watching people order for their loved ones and seeing the smiling faces on delivery makes it worth it, Charr said.

“It’s one of my favorite holidays,” she said. “Some people think it’s kind of cliché but I think it’s nice, especially right now, to just have a day set aside of love.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0