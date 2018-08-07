Everywhere you look in the Treasure Valley there’s a new “For Sale” sign going up or a driveway filled with boxes and a moving truck. With the surge in home buying and influx of residents moving to the area, it’s safe to say there are a lot of residents going through the routine of making an address change.
But be careful how you request that change. Better Business Bureau recently gave FastAdressChange.com an “F” rating for advertising and sales issues. The online business claims to be a quick and easy way to switch your address for only a buck. They also state “all sales are guaranteed, and a no-questions-asked refund is available if you are not satisfied with your order.”
Every page on the website lists their service as costing $1, but there is also “a one-time nominal fee of $39.95” which appears only on the checkout page and in very fine print. Despite technically disclosing this additional charge, this lack of transparency about how much their customers will be charged has led to a slew of customer complaints to BBB.
There is also no contact information for the business and no physical location for customers to visit. This has caused consumers to become extremely frustrated with the company when they realize they’ve been charged more than $1. Though BBB contacts a business multiple times and in multiple ways each time they receive a complaint about a business, only seven out of the 49 total complaints filed against this business were reported as having been answered or resolved.
The best way to avoid getting caught up in the effects of less-than-transparent online sales practices is to educate yourself on how to spot these kinds of tactics. Here are a few things to consider when shopping online.
Make sure the business offers contact info.
- It is odd when a company does not provide any form of contact information and is typically a sign that the company could be trying to avoid communication.
Read the fine print.
- Though small, this text provides more info about what you’re agreeing to and can help you avoid unwanted or unexpected charges.
Check the business out in multiple ways.
- Before you make a purchase, always read customer reviews and research the business via BBB.org and other trustworthy sources of information.
If you need to change your address, you may do so at usps.com/move. There is a $1 charge to change it online. If you go into your local postal office and fill out the proper forms, you can change your address for free.
