TWIN FALLS — Papa Murphy’s owner Ryan Bybee got tired of paying rent for his pizza shop.
“I wanted to own my own building,” he said.
Bybee won’t have to pay rent much longer. On Monday, Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza will move from its longtime location on Cheney Drive to Harrison Street, off of Pole Line Road.
“It’s always a scary thing to move,” Bybee said.
Bybee built the new store and owns several adjacent new buildings on the street. He described the whole moving process as a “nightmare,” but he looks forward to owning his own place.
In January 2018, a car crashed into the old Papa Murphy’s storefront, shutting down operations for two days. Bybee said the store worked around the clock to reopen.
“That was terrible,” Bybee said. “We just thank God no one got hurt.”
The new location will feature a pick-up window, so customers can get their orders without leaving their cars.
“I hope it’s going to be a gamechanger,” Bybee said of the pick-up window. “I think Twin Falls is going to embrace it.”
The store will close early on Sunday, then work Sunday night and early Monday morning to move equipment into the new store.
“We hope to not miss a beat,” Bybee said. “We’re super excited.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.