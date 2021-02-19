 Skip to main content
Texas Roadhouse to donate food next week as it preps for March 1 opening
Health care workers, local non-profits will free meals as cooks practice for opening night

Steak donations

Magic Electric and Plumbing, Heating and Air crew member Travis Sprenger works Feb. 1 at the future Texas Roadhouse in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — Texas Roadhouse will be donating food next week as its cooks and food staff get ready for the restaurant’s March 1 opening.

Health care workers and first responders will receive the free practice meals as will Valley House and Voices Against Violence — Twin Falls shelters for the homeless and victims of sexual or domestic abuse.

Next weekend, Texas Roadhouse will hold an invitation-only pre-opening. The restaurant says it will send money made from that pre-opening to Mustard Seed, a non-profit that, among other charitable causes, serves as a food bank in Twin Falls.

Texas Roadhouse is a national steakhouse chain founded in Indiana back in the early 1990s. There are more than 500 Texas Roadhouses across the country.

