Texas Roadhouse to donate food next week as it preps for March 1 opening

TWIN FALLS — Texas Roadhouse will be donating food next week as its cooks and food staff get ready for the restaurant’s March 1 opening.
Health care workers and first responders will receive the free practice meals as will Valley House and Voices Against Violence — Twin Falls shelters for the homeless and victims of sexual or domestic abuse.
Next weekend, Texas Roadhouse will hold an invitation-only pre-opening. The restaurant says it will send money made from that pre-opening to Mustard Seed, a non-profit that, among other charitable causes, serves as a food bank in Twin Falls.
Texas Roadhouse is a national steakhouse chain founded in Indiana back in the early 1990s. There are more than 500 Texas Roadhouses across the country.
Tips and suggestions
