Texas Roadhouse coming to Twin Falls

The Woodbury Corporation, owner of the Magic Valley Mall, has submitted a permit for a Texas Roadhouse restaurant on Pole Line Road next to Olive Garden. The business would be at the old AT&T location, shown here Oct. 16. 

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Texas Roadhouse appears to be coming to Twin Falls.

The Woodbury Corp., owners of the Magic Valley Mall, has filed a permit with the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Department for a Texas Roadhouse restaurant at 1469 Pole Line Road E. The location is next to Olive Garden and was formerly an AT&T store.

The permit is under review.

Texas Roadhouse is a Kentucky-based international steak restaurant chain. The company was founded in 1993 in Indiana. The store offers diners free peanuts with their meals.

Texas Roadhouse

The restaurant has more than 500 locations in 49 states and numerous countries.

Job openings for a kitchen manager, service manager and restaurant manager are listed on the steakhouse’s website.

Magic Valley Mall representatives declined to comment, and Texas Roadhouse did not respond to the Times-News for this story.

