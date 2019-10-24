Texas Roadhouse coming to Twin Falls

The Woodbury Corporation, owner of the Magic Valley Mall, has submitted a permit for a Texas Roadhouse restaurant on Pole Line Road next to Olive Garden. The business would be at the old AT&T location, shown here Oct. 16.
TWIN FALLS — Texas Roadhouse appears to be coming to Twin Falls.
The Woodbury Corp., owners of the Magic Valley Mall, has filed a permit with the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Department for a Texas Roadhouse restaurant at 1469 Pole Line Road E. The location is next to Olive Garden and was formerly an AT&T store.
The permit is under review.
Texas Roadhouse is a Kentucky-based international steak restaurant chain. The company was founded in 1993 in Indiana. The store offers diners free peanuts with their meals.
